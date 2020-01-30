Reinsurance Group of America Inc to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.70 (NYSE:RGA)

Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 28th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be given a dividend of 0.70 per share by the insurance provider on Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 5th.

Reinsurance Group of America has a payout ratio of 20.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Reinsurance Group of America to earn $15.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.5%.

Reinsurance Group of America stock opened at $146.24 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $160.45 and its 200-day moving average is $158.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. Reinsurance Group of America has a 1 year low of $139.83 and a 1 year high of $169.26. The company has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.64.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The insurance provider reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.71 by ($0.28). Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 6.08%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America will post 14.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Anna Manning sold 3,835 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.31, for a total value of $626,293.85. Also, CEO Alka Gautam sold 2,573 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.86, for a total transaction of $426,757.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,838,060.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,744 shares of company stock worth $1,606,434. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

RGA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $156.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $147.00 to $145.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.00.

About Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, including term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products, as well as asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products.

