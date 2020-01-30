Reitmans (TSE:RET) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.02

Reitmans Limited (TSE:RET) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.02 and traded as low as $1.03. Reitmans shares last traded at $1.03, with a volume of 7,700 shares.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.11 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.67.

Reitmans (TSE:RET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported C($0.23) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$222.34 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Reitmans Limited will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Reitmans (TSE:RET)

Reitmans (Canada) Limited primarily engages in the retail of women's wearing apparel in Canada. Its products include shirts, blouses, pants, dresses, skirts, sweaters, outerwear, activewear, lingerie, and accessories. The company also offers apparel for men. It serves customers through retail and e-commerce channels, under the Reitmans, Addition Elle, Penningtons, RW & CO., Thyme Maternity, and Hyba brand names.

