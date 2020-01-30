Relevium Technologies (CVE:RLV) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.03

Shares of Relevium Technologies Inc (CVE:RLV) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 370300 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The stock has a market cap of $4.42 million and a PE ratio of -0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.93, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.03 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.05.

About Relevium Technologies (CVE:RLV)

Relevium Technologies Inc engages in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of assets or businesses in the health and wellness markets with a focus on e-commerce. The company markets dietary supplements, nutraceuticals, sports nutrition products, and nutri cosmeceuticals primarily through its Bioganix brand portfolio online, as well as dietary supplements under the LeefyLyfe brand name through its wholesale, retail, and online distribution channels.

