Reliant Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:RBNC) Short Interest Update

Reliant Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:RBNC) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 214,400 shares, an increase of 9.6% from the December 31st total of 195,600 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 13,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 16.4 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RBNC. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Reliant Bancorp by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,417 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Welch Group LLC raised its stake in Reliant Bancorp by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 7,021 shares of the bank’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Reliant Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $227,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Reliant Bancorp by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,489 shares of the bank’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Reliant Bancorp by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,939 shares of the bank’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RBNC stock opened at $21.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.21 and a 200 day moving average of $22.82. Reliant Bancorp has a 1 year low of $20.17 and a 1 year high of $25.00.

Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $19.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.78 million. Reliant Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 17.77%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Reliant Bancorp will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This is a positive change from Reliant Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. Reliant Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.38%.

RBNC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Reliant Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Reliant Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.50.

Reliant Bancorp Company Profile

Reliant Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Reliant Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services for businesses and individuals in the Middle Tennessee region and the Nashville-Davidson-Murfreesboro-Franklin Metropolitan Statistical Area. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; time deposits; certificates of deposit; and non-interest-bearing and interest bearing demand deposits.

