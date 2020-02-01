Reliq Health Technologies (CVE:RHT) Trading Down 1.6%

Reliq Health Technologies Inc (CVE:RHT) was down 1.6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.60 and last traded at C$0.61, approximately 212,896 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 343,269 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.62.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.45.

Reliq Health Technologies (CVE:RHT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 29th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$0.27 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Reliq Health Technologies Inc will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Reliq Health Technologies (CVE:RHT)

Reliq Health Technologies Inc, a healthcare technology company, engages in the development of mobile software solutions for community care market. The company offers MDM solutions for mobile devices and assets management services in the commercial and consumer markets. It also offers iUGO Health technology platform, a hardware and software solution that allows complex patients to receive care in the home.

