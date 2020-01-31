Reliv International (NASDAQ:RELV) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

Reliv International (NASDAQ:RELV) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of Reliv International stock opened at $3.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.79 million, a PE ratio of -128.33 and a beta of 0.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.42. Reliv International has a 1 year low of $3.45 and a 1 year high of $7.75.

Reliv International (NASDAQ:RELV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.15 million during the quarter. Reliv International had a negative net margin of 0.21% and a negative return on equity of 0.63%.

Reliv International Company Profile

Reliv' International, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets nutritional supplements that address basic nutrition, wellness needs, weight management, and sports nutrition. Its nutritional supplements primarily include Reliv Classic and Reliv NOW, which are basic nutritional supplements containing a balanced blend of vitamins, minerals, proteins, and herbs; Innergize!, an isotonic sports supplement in two flavors; FibRestore, a high-fiber and antioxidant supplement; and LunaRich X, a soy concentrate with elevated levels of lunasin in capsule form.

