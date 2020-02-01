Relx (LON:REL) Price Target Raised to GBX 2,275

Relx (LON:REL) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Barclays from GBX 2,090 ($27.49) to GBX 2,275 ($29.93) in a research note issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.02% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on REL. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Tuesday. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,750 ($23.02) target price on shares of Relx in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 1,790 ($23.55) target price (up previously from GBX 1,725 ($22.69)) on shares of Relx in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Relx from GBX 2,378 ($31.28) to GBX 2,408 ($31.68) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, HSBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Monday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Relx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,993.30 ($26.22).

Relx stock opened at GBX 2,013 ($26.48) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $38.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.11. Relx has a 1-year low of GBX 1,597 ($21.01) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,055 ($27.03). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,942.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,899.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 308.02.

About Relx

RELX PLC provides information based-analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics to institutions and professionals that enables progress in science, advance healthcare, and performance improvement.

Featured Article: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks