Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) Trading 8.9% Higher

Remark Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MARK) traded up 8.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.61 and last traded at $0.61, 142,656 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 23% from the average session volume of 185,520 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.56.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Remark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine raised Remark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 1.82.

Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The information services provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11). The company had revenue of $0.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Remark Holdings Inc will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Remark in the second quarter valued at $111,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Remark in the second quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Remark in the third quarter valued at $644,000. 14.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Remark Company Profile (NASDAQ:MARK)

Remark Holdings, Inc, technology-focused company, develops and deploys artificial intelligence (AI) products and AI-based solutions for businesses in various industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Travel & Entertainment, and Technology & Data Intelligence. The company operates KanKan, a data intelligence platform that offers AI-based vision products, computing devices, and software-as-a-service products for the financial, retail, entertainment, education, and workplace and public safety industries.

