RenaissanceRe (RNR) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 4th. Analysts expect RenaissanceRe to post earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:RNR opened at $189.44 on Friday. RenaissanceRe has a 1-year low of $135.59 and a 1-year high of $201.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $193.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $188.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.31.

In other RenaissanceRe news, SVP Jonathan Paradine sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.00, for a total value of $1,870,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,370,196. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised RenaissanceRe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. ValuEngine lowered RenaissanceRe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Co raised RenaissanceRe from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Buckingham Research increased their target price on RenaissanceRe from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.33.

About RenaissanceRe

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including earthquakes, hurricanes, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

