Renasant Corp. (NASDAQ:RNST) Expected to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.62 Per Share

Renasant Corp. (NASDAQ:RNST) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Renasant in a report released on Tuesday, January 28th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.62 for the quarter.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on RNST. Sandler O’Neill lowered shares of Renasant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Renasant from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Renasant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Renasant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on shares of Renasant from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:RNST opened at $32.45 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.21. Renasant has a 12-month low of $31.46 and a 12-month high of $39.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $146.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.15 million. Renasant had a net margin of 24.13% and a return on equity of 8.09%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNST. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Renasant by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 81,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,930,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Renasant by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,931,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,312,000 after purchasing an additional 424,447 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Renasant by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 372,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,392,000 after purchasing an additional 3,770 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Renasant by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 19,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 3,314 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Renasant in the 2nd quarter worth $248,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.14% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.24%.

Renasant Company Profile

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank, which provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings, money market, individual retirement, and health savings accounts, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

