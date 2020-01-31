Renasant Corp. (NASDAQ:RNST) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $2.68 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

Renasant Corp. (NASDAQ:RNST) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson dropped their FY2020 EPS estimates for Renasant in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 28th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $2.68 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.73. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Renasant’s FY2021 earnings at $2.92 EPS.

RNST has been the topic of a number of other reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Renasant from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of Renasant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Sandler O’Neill lowered shares of Renasant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Renasant from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Renasant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.75.

Renasant stock opened at $32.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Renasant has a 1-year low of $31.46 and a 1-year high of $39.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.24 and its 200 day moving average is $34.74.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. Renasant had a net margin of 24.13% and a return on equity of 8.09%. The company had revenue of $146.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.24%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Renasant during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its stake in shares of Renasant by 192.1% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 18,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 12,100 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Renasant by 46.0% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 61,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after purchasing an additional 19,505 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Renasant by 85.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 151,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,292,000 after purchasing an additional 69,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Renasant by 8.4% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 88,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,093,000 after purchasing an additional 6,810 shares in the last quarter. 60.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Renasant Company Profile

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank, which provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings, money market, individual retirement, and health savings accounts, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

