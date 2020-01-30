Renault (EPA:RNO) Given a €41.00 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group

Renault (EPA:RNO) received a €41.00 ($47.67) price objective from investment analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.43% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. UBS Group set a €38.00 ($44.19) target price on Renault and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €47.00 ($54.65) target price on Renault and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €45.00 ($52.33) target price on Renault and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank set a €50.00 ($58.14) target price on Renault and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €62.00 ($72.09) target price on Renault and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €54.63 ($63.52).

Shares of Renault stock opened at €36.15 ($42.03) on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of €41.00 and a 200 day moving average of €47.81. Renault has a 12 month low of €73.71 ($85.71) and a 12 month high of €100.70 ($117.09).

About Renault

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles. The company operates through Automotive, Sales Financing, and AVTOVAZ segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

