Renault (EPA:RNO) PT Set at €47.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €47.00 ($54.65) price objective on Renault (EPA:RNO) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on RNO. Deutsche Bank set a €50.00 ($58.14) price target on shares of Renault and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Nord/LB set a €45.00 ($52.33) price target on shares of Renault and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €41.00 ($47.67) price target on shares of Renault and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €45.00 ($52.33) price target on shares of Renault and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €59.00 ($68.60) price target on shares of Renault and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €54.63 ($63.52).

RNO traded down €0.57 ($0.66) on Wednesday, reaching €35.58 ($41.37). The company had a trading volume of 1,329,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,290,000. Renault has a 52-week low of €73.71 ($85.71) and a 52-week high of €100.70 ($117.09). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €41.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of €47.81.

About Renault

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles. The company operates through Automotive, Sales Financing, and AVTOVAZ segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

