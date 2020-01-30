Renewables Infrastructure Group (LON:TRIG) Trading Down 2.7%

Renewables Infrastructure Group Ltd (LON:TRIG) was down 2.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 131.60 ($1.73) and last traded at GBX 131.60 ($1.73), approximately 3,815,080 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 185% from the average daily volume of 1,340,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 135.20 ($1.78).

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 132.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 129.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion and a PE ratio of 8.06.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th were given a dividend of GBX 1.66 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a yield of 1.28%. Renewables Infrastructure Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.43%.

About Renewables Infrastructure Group (LON:TRIG)

The Renewables Infrastructure Group Limited is a closed-ended investment company, investing in and managing a portfolio of investments in renewable energy infrastructure project companies. Its objectives are to provide shareholders with an attractive long-term income-based return with a positive correlation to inflation by focusing on strong cash generation across a diversified portfolio of predominantly operating projects; to maintain prudent financial management in terms of the approach to cost control, cash management, dividend cover, financing arrangements and foreign exchange and interest rate hedging, and to diversify its investment portfolio to enhance spreading of risk, increase share liquidity and obtain further scale efficiencies, while seeking to enhance Net Asset Value (NAV) per share for investors.

