Renewi’s (RWI) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Renewi (LON:RWI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Peel Hunt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on RWI. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Renewi to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from GBX 41 ($0.54) to GBX 36 ($0.47) in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 60 ($0.79) price objective on shares of Renewi in a research note on Thursday, November 7th.

LON RWI opened at GBX 35.60 ($0.47) on Thursday. Renewi has a 52-week low of GBX 18.98 ($0.25) and a 52-week high of GBX 38.45 ($0.51). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 313.72, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 34.32 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 31.01. The stock has a market cap of $284.85 million and a PE ratio of -6.25.

In other Renewi news, insider Luc Sterckx acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 27 ($0.36) per share, for a total transaction of £27,000 ($35,516.97). Also, insider Toby Woolrych sold 61,535 shares of Renewi stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 29 ($0.38), for a total transaction of £17,845.15 ($23,474.28).

Renewi Company Profile

Renewi plc provides waste-to-product services in the Netherlands, Belgium, the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Portugal, Canada, Hungary, and Luxembourg. The company operates through Commercial Waste, Hazardous Waste, Monostreams, and Municipal segments. It is involved in the collection and treatment of commercial waste; industrial cleaning and treatment of hazardous waste; and operation of waste management facilities under long-term municipal contracts, as well as waste recycling activities.

