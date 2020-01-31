Renishaw (LON:RSW) Releases Earnings Results

Renishaw (LON:RSW) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported GBX 15.10 ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 33.90 ($0.45) by GBX (18.80) (($0.25)), Digital Look Earnings reports.

LON RSW opened at GBX 4,020 ($52.88) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Renishaw has a twelve month low of GBX 2,830.67 ($37.24) and a twelve month high of GBX 4,724 ($62.14). The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 3,864 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 3,747.97.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of GBX 14 ($0.18) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. Renishaw’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.47%.

RSW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and issued a GBX 3,300 ($43.41) target price on shares of Renishaw in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Renishaw from GBX 3,150 ($41.44) to GBX 3,400 ($44.73) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a GBX 3,200 ($42.09) price objective (down previously from GBX 3,490 ($45.91)) on shares of Renishaw in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Barclays began coverage on Renishaw in a report on Monday, January 20th. They set an “underweight” rating and a GBX 2,940 ($38.67) price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Renishaw to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from GBX 2,850 ($37.49) to GBX 4,500 ($59.19) in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of GBX 3,520.56 ($46.31).

Renishaw Company Profile

Renishaw plc, a metrology company, designs, manufactures, distributes, sells, and services metrology and healthcare products worldwide. The company offers metrology products, including additive manufacturing systems, co-ordinate measuring machine products, machine tool probe systems, styli for probe systems, performance testing products, gauging systems, fixtures, and position encoders.

