Renold (LON:RNO) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $21.26

Renold plc (LON:RNO) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $21.26 and traded as low as $17.16. Renold shares last traded at $17.45, with a volume of 18,500 shares changing hands.

Separately, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Renold in a report on Wednesday, November 13th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $39.00 million and a PE ratio of 6.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,993.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 17.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 21.12.

Renold Company Profile (LON:RNO)

Renold plc manufactures and sells high precision engineered and power transmission products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Chain and Torque Transmission. It offers standard, welded steel, trident, and draw bench conveyor chains, as well as conveyor chains for theme parks; and bucket elevator, escalator, heavy duty drag, and waste water treatment chains, as well as standard attachments.

