Renren (NYSE:RENN) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Renren (NYSE:RENN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Renren from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th.

Shares of NYSE:RENN traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $1.74. The company had a trading volume of 24,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,549. Renren has a 1-year low of $1.62 and a 1-year high of $7.41. The stock has a market cap of $39.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Renren (NYSE:RENN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The technology company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter. Renren had a net margin of 3.46% and a negative return on equity of 29.31%. The company had revenue of $104.77 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Renren will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Renren stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Renren Inc (NYSE:RENN) by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 539,121 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 149,769 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.78% of Renren worth $523,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.87% of the company’s stock.

About Renren

Renren Inc operates a social networking Internet platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Renren and Auto Group. The company operates Renren.com and Renren Mobile App that enable users to communicate and stay connected with friends, classmates, family members, and co-workers; and woxiu.com, a PC-based social video platform for users to stream their performances live to viewers.

