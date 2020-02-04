Rent-A-Center Inc (NASDAQ:RCII) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Rent-A-Center Inc (NASDAQ:RCII) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.67.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Rent-A-Center from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Rent-A-Center from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of Rent-A-Center from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Rent-A-Center from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Stephens cut shares of Rent-A-Center from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd.

In related news, EVP Catherine M. Skula sold 1,380 shares of Rent-A-Center stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total transaction of $34,362.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $708,903. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in Rent-A-Center during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Rent-A-Center by 126.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Rent-A-Center during the 4th quarter valued at about $170,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Rent-A-Center during the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in Rent-A-Center during the 3rd quarter valued at about $232,000.

Rent-A-Center stock traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $28.19. The stock had a trading volume of 750,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 507,517. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 0.43. Rent-A-Center has a 52 week low of $17.11 and a 52 week high of $31.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.70.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $649.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $630.83 million. Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 31.75% and a net margin of 5.09%. Rent-A-Center’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. Research analysts predict that Rent-A-Center will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 6th were given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. This is a boost from Rent-A-Center’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 3rd. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 109.43%.

About Rent-A-Center

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a rent-to-own basis. The company operates through four segments: Core U.S., Acceptance Now, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers durable products, such as consumer electronics; appliances; computers, including tablets; smartphones; wheels and tires; and furniture, including accessories under rental purchase agreements.

