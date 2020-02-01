Rentokil Initial (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rentokil Initial (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rentokil Initial plc provides business support services including pest control, package delivery, interior landscaping, catering, cleaning, washroom solutions and textiles. Building services includes installation and maintenance of heating, ventilation and air conditioning equipment, water testing and treatment; and electrical testing and safety services. Its cleaning companies provide a professional cleaning service to industry, commerce, hotels, schools, hospitals, airports and other transport facilities. Its specialist services include the supply of non-medical hospital staff, the manufacture of washroom dispensing systems. Its interior landscaping offers indoor plants to customers on a rental or purchase basis. Linen, Garment and Floorcare Rental supplies workwear, uniforms, clean room uniforms and protective equipment. Rentokil Initial plc is based in Gatwick, the United Kingdom. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on RTOKY. ValuEngine raised Rentokil Initial from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut Rentokil Initial from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RTOKY traded down $0.16 on Thursday, reaching $31.31. 256,584 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 170,105. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.61. Rentokil Initial has a 52 week low of $21.95 and a 52 week high of $31.95.

Rentokil Initial Company Profile

Rentokil Initial plc, through its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services from rodents to flying and crawling insects, as well as to other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

Featured Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rentokil Initial (RTOKY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com