Rentokil Initial plc (LON:RTO) Receives GBX 442.86 Average PT from Analysts

Rentokil Initial plc (LON:RTO) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 430 ($5.66).

A number of analysts recently issued reports on RTO shares. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Rentokil Initial from GBX 470 ($6.18) to GBX 450 ($5.92) and set a “sector performer” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 455 ($5.99) price target on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Thursday, October 17th.

Shares of LON:RTO opened at GBX 487.40 ($6.41) on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 462.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 448.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 217.72, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.83. Rentokil Initial has a one year low of GBX 327.90 ($4.31) and a one year high of GBX 478.50 ($6.29). The firm has a market cap of $8.87 billion and a PE ratio of -91.96.

Rentokil Initial Company Profile

Rentokil Initial plc, through its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Pacific, and rest of world. It offers a range of pest control services from rodents to flying insects, as well as to other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

