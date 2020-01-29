Rentokil Initial’s (RTO) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO) in a research report released on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. HSBC reissued a buy rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Monday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Friday, December 13th. Peel Hunt reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 455 ($5.99) price objective on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Rentokil Initial to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from GBX 460 ($6.05) to GBX 450 ($5.92) in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 446.11 ($5.87).

Shares of LON:RTO opened at GBX 470.80 ($6.19) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion and a P/E ratio of -88.83. Rentokil Initial has a 1-year low of GBX 327.90 ($4.31) and a 1-year high of GBX 475.50 ($6.25). The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 217.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 456.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 446.74.

In other news, insider Daragh Fagan sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 457 ($6.01), for a total value of £457,000 ($601,157.59).

About Rentokil Initial

Rentokil Initial plc, through its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Pacific, and rest of world. It offers a range of pest control services from rodents to flying insects, as well as to other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

