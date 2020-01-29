Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $106.14.

A number of analysts have weighed in on RGEN shares. Svb Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Repligen in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Repligen in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Leerink Swann assumed coverage on Repligen in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Repligen stock traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $99.62. 408,282 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 320,452. The company has a quick ratio of 14.70, a current ratio of 16.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.65. Repligen has a twelve month low of $52.87 and a twelve month high of $102.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 203.31, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.12.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The biotechnology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. Repligen had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 9.28%. The firm had revenue of $69.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.10 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Repligen will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RGEN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Repligen in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,925,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Repligen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $370,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Repligen by 60.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 107,434 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,234,000 after purchasing an additional 40,549 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Repligen by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,522 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Repligen by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,420,485 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $379,940,000 after purchasing an additional 305,195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

Repligen Company Profile

Repligen Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells products used to enhance the interconnected phases of the biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, APAC, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands to life sciences companies, which are the binding components of Protein A affinity resins; and growth factor products used to supplement cell culture media.

