Repsol SA (OTCMKTS:REPYY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Repsol SA (OTCMKTS:REPYY) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on REPYY shares. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Repsol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Repsol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Repsol from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BNP Paribas raised shares of Repsol from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Repsol from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

OTCMKTS:REPYY traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.97. The company had a trading volume of 337,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,631. Repsol has a 52 week low of $13.71 and a 52 week high of $17.80. The firm has a market cap of $21.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.51.

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The energy company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $13.44 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Repsol will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Repsol Company Profile

Repsol, SA operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. Its Upstream segment engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas reserves. The company's Downstream segment in involved in refining and petro chemistry; trading and transportation of crude oil and oil products; marketing of oil products, petrochemical, and LPG; the marketing, transport, and regasification of natural gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG); and generation and marketing of electricity.

