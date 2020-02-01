Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK) Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Republic First Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 28th. Piper Sandler analyst F. Schiraldi expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the year.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Republic First Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRBK opened at $3.19 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $187.71 million, a P/E ratio of -63.79 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Republic First Bancorp has a 52 week low of $3.00 and a 52 week high of $6.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.11.

Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $25.13 million during the quarter. Republic First Bancorp had a negative net margin of 2.72% and a negative return on equity of 1.40%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 1.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,341,023 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,405,000 after purchasing an additional 33,891 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Republic First Bancorp by 4.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,414,966 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,857,000 after acquiring an additional 95,809 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Republic First Bancorp by 1.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 946,223 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,974,000 after acquiring an additional 9,478 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Republic First Bancorp by 2.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 406,076 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after acquiring an additional 10,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Republic First Bancorp by 48.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 397,533 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after acquiring an additional 129,300 shares during the last quarter. 61.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Republic First Bancorp

Republic First Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Republic First Bank that provides a range of credit and depository banking products and services to individuals and businesses primarily in Greater Philadelphia and Southern New Jersey. It offers consumer and commercial deposit, checking, interest-bearing demand, money market, savings, sweep, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: Why are gap-down stocks important?