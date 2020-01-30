Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. Republic First Bancorp had a net margin of 0.90% and a return on equity of 0.46%. The firm had revenue of $25.13 million during the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ FRBK traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.54. 255,359 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 202,121. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $221.25 million, a PE ratio of 118.04 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.13. Republic First Bancorp has a 1-year low of $3.58 and a 1-year high of $6.73.

A number of research analysts recently commented on FRBK shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Republic First Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Republic First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

About Republic First Bancorp

Republic First Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Republic First Bank that provides a range of credit and depository banking products and services to individuals and businesses primarily in Greater Philadelphia and Southern New Jersey. It offers consumer and commercial deposit, checking, interest-bearing demand, money market, savings, sweep, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

