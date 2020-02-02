Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) Trading Down 7.8%

Shares of Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK) traded down 7.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.00 and last traded at $3.19, 5,362,372 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 984% from the average session volume of 494,522 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.46.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Republic First Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd.

The stock has a market capitalization of $187.71 million, a PE ratio of -63.79 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.11.

Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $25.13 million during the quarter. Republic First Bancorp had a negative return on equity of 1.40% and a negative net margin of 2.72%. Research analysts forecast that Republic First Bancorp, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Republic First Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $81,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Republic First Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $92,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Republic First Bancorp by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 30,686 shares of the bank’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 5,763 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Republic First Bancorp by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,253 shares of the bank’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 5,215 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Republic First Bancorp by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 39,886 shares of the bank’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 11,186 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.49% of the company’s stock.

About Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK)

Republic First Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Republic First Bank that provides a range of credit and depository banking products and services to individuals and businesses primarily in Greater Philadelphia and Southern New Jersey. It offers consumer and commercial deposit, checking, interest-bearing demand, money market, savings, sweep, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation