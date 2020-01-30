Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) CAO Brian A. Goebel Sells 2,000 Shares

Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total transaction of $189,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $775,459.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

RSG opened at $94.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $91.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.47. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.03 and a 12 month high of $95.18.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 10.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,974,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,903,906,000 after purchasing an additional 581,754 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,900,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $251,012,000 after purchasing an additional 471,862 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,933,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $167,316,000 after purchasing an additional 160,649 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 49.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,607,217 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $139,105,000 after purchasing an additional 530,272 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the 4th quarter worth about $71,253,000. Institutional investors own 57.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC assumed coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America cut Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Republic Services in a report on Friday, January 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Republic Services in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.27.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

