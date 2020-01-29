Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s FY2019 Earnings (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) – Analysts at Svb Leerink decreased their FY2019 earnings estimates for Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 23rd. Svb Leerink analyst G. Porges now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $9.65 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $9.77. Svb Leerink also issued estimates for Alexion Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2019 earnings at $2.49 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $2.63 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $2.79 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $3.02 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $11.71 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, November 17th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.00.

Shares of ALXN stock opened at $105.30 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $23.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.64. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $94.59 and a 1 year high of $141.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.00.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Redmile Group LLC acquired a new position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $113,826,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 429.2% in the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 504,514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,412,000 after purchasing an additional 409,180 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 347.3% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 513,104 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,254,000 after purchasing an additional 398,394 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 855.4% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 419,241 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,060,000 after purchasing an additional 375,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Krensavage Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $24,975,000. 91.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), and generalized myasthenia gravis.

