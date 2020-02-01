Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Allegiance Bancshares Inc’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ABTX)

Allegiance Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:ABTX) – Analysts at Piper Sandler issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Allegiance Bancshares in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 29th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $2.55 per share for the year.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ABTX. ValuEngine lowered shares of Allegiance Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Allegiance Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allegiance Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Allegiance Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Allegiance Bancshares has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.42.

NASDAQ:ABTX opened at $37.20 on Friday. Allegiance Bancshares has a 1-year low of $30.40 and a 1-year high of $38.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.36 and a 200 day moving average of $34.70. The firm has a market cap of $763.87 million, a PE ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. Allegiance Bancshares had a net margin of 21.50% and a return on equity of 7.66%. The company had revenue of $47.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.60 million.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares during the third quarter valued at about $122,000. Academy Capital Management Inc. TX purchased a new stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares during the third quarter valued at about $217,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 53.9% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,580 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 2,305 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at about $247,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at about $274,000. 35.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Allegiance Bancshares news, Director Roland L. Williams sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.44, for a total transaction of $149,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 130,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,884,721.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Roland L. Williams sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.65, for a total transaction of $36,650.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 109,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,012,002.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $673,590. Insiders own 10.17% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th.

About Allegiance Bancshares

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Allegiance Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individual customers. It accepts deposit products, including checking accounts, commercial accounts, and savings accounts, as well as other time deposits comprising money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

