Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:ALNA)

Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALNA) – Investment analysts at Wedbush issued their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Allena Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 27th. Wedbush analyst L. Moussatos forecasts that the company will earn ($1.54) per share for the year. Wedbush currently has a “Buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ALNA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Allena Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.15.

NASDAQ ALNA opened at $2.51 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.53. Allena Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.55 and a 52 week high of $8.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $54.91 million, a P/E ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 1.73.

Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.08).

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Allena Pharmaceuticals by 66.6% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 25,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 10,250 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Allena Pharmaceuticals by 48.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 484,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after acquiring an additional 158,908 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Allena Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $116,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Allena Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Allena Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $212,000. 64.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allena Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic, and kidney disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is reloxaliase, an oral enzyme therapeutic for the treatment of enteric hyperoxaluria, a metabolic disorder commonly associated with kidney stones in adults.

