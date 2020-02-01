Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Autoliv Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:ALV)

Autoliv Inc. (NYSE:ALV) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Autoliv in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Gommel now forecasts that the auto parts company will post earnings of $6.56 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $6.69. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Autoliv’s FY2021 earnings at $7.68 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.66 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wolfe Research raised Autoliv from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI began coverage on Autoliv in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Autoliv from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Autoliv from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.10.

ALV stock opened at $76.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $82.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.69. Autoliv has a 1 year low of $61.07 and a 1 year high of $87.01.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Autoliv had a return on equity of 24.92% and a net margin of 5.40%. Autoliv’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.42 EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Autoliv in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC purchased a new position in Autoliv during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL purchased a new position in Autoliv during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Autoliv during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Autoliv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $325,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.06% of the company’s stock.

About Autoliv

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry. The company offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, battery cable cutters, pedestrian protection systems, and child seats.

