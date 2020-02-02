Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Cae Inc’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:CAE)

Cae Inc (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial increased their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of CAE in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 29th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now anticipates that the aerospace company will post earnings per share of $1.02 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.01. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for CAE’s FY2021 earnings at $1.23 EPS.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The aerospace company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09. CAE had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The firm had revenue of $896.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $850.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis.

CAE has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of CAE in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.80.

CAE stock opened at $29.68 on Friday. CAE has a fifty-two week low of $20.41 and a fifty-two week high of $30.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.40. The company has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a PE ratio of 31.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.79.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of CAE by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,464,252 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,789,000 after acquiring an additional 32,123 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CAE by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,493 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of CAE in the fourth quarter worth $526,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of CAE by 113.8% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,114 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of CAE by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 52,856 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 6,295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.14% of the company’s stock.

About CAE

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

