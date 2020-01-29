Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for CNX Resources Corp’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:CNX)

CNX Resources Corp (NYSE:CNX) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp cut their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for CNX Resources in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 22nd. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now expects that the oil and gas producer will earn ($0.04) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.08. KeyCorp has a “Sector Weight” rating and a $7.11 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for CNX Resources’ Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($0.28) EPS.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $530.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.10 million. CNX Resources had a net margin of 15.83% and a return on equity of 3.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of CNX Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CNX Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.53.

Shares of CNX stock opened at $6.66 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.65. CNX Resources has a 12 month low of $6.14 and a 12 month high of $13.63.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in CNX Resources by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 422,450 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,739,000 after acquiring an additional 6,717 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 170.3% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 134,668 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 84,852 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 357,402 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,163,000 after acquiring an additional 46,000 shares in the last quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CNX Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $292,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of CNX Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,719,000.

CNX Resources Company Profile

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas primarily in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates through two divisions, Exploration and Production (E&P), and Midstream. The E&P division produces pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers.

