Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Gentex Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Gentex in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Kelley now expects that the auto parts company will earn $0.53 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.52. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Gentex’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.03 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Guggenheim set a $31.00 price target on Gentex and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine raised Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. BidaskClub downgraded Gentex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Gentex in a report on Thursday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Gentex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.94.

Shares of GNTX opened at $30.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.15. Gentex has a one year low of $19.55 and a one year high of $31.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.88.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 7th. Gentex’s payout ratio is currently 28.40%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Man Group plc raised its stake in Gentex by 142.3% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 534,330 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $14,713,000 after buying an additional 313,828 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gentex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,338,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Gentex by 397.3% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 458,316 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $12,623,000 after purchasing an additional 366,147 shares during the period. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Gentex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Gentex by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 616,780 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $16,983,000 after purchasing an additional 146,206 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

About Gentex

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, tier one automotive mirror manufacturers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

