Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Independent Bank Group Inc’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:IBTX)

Independent Bank Group Inc (NASDAQ:IBTX) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their FY2020 earnings estimates for Independent Bank Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 28th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $5.10 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $5.33.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stephens upgraded shares of Independent Bank Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $67.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James lowered shares of Independent Bank Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Hovde Group lowered shares of Independent Bank Group from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Independent Bank Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Independent Bank Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.00.

Shares of Independent Bank Group stock opened at $53.52 on Thursday. Independent Bank Group has a 1 year low of $47.58 and a 1 year high of $63.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.08.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. Independent Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.69%.

In other Independent Bank Group news, CFO Michelle S. Hickox sold 1,900 shares of Independent Bank Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $114,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,471,020. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark K. Gormley sold 366,000 shares of Independent Bank Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total transaction of $21,623,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,690 shares in the company, valued at $158,925.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BB&T Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Independent Bank Group by 6.6% during the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 6,025 shares of the bank’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Independent Bank Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Independent Bank Group by 11.1% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,778 shares of the bank’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Independent Bank Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 268,675 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Independent Bank Group by 4.3% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 53,118 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,795,000 after acquiring an additional 2,188 shares in the last quarter. 64.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Independent Bank Group Company Profile

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

