Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Northwest Bancshares, Inc.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:NWBI)

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Northwest Bancshares in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 28th. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther expects that the savings and loans company will earn $0.25 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Northwest Bancshares’ FY2020 earnings at $1.02 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.15 EPS.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.03). Northwest Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 21.37%. The firm had revenue of $117.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.89 million.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on NWBI. Zacks Investment Research raised Northwest Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Raymond James initiated coverage on Northwest Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. BidaskClub lowered Northwest Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Northwest Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Northwest Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

Shares of NWBI opened at $15.83 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.44 and a 200 day moving average of $16.59. Northwest Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $15.46 and a fifty-two week high of $18.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 6th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. This is a positive change from Northwest Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Northwest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.57%.

In related news, Director Timothy M. Hunter bought 10,000 shares of Northwest Bancshares stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.94 per share, with a total value of $169,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 34,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $584,430. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John P. Meegan sold 6,000 shares of Northwest Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total value of $100,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,097,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 53,684 shares of company stock valued at $895,584. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,573,520 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $274,250,000 after buying an additional 305,917 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,790,484 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $190,020,000 after buying an additional 200,718 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,114,669 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $51,049,000 after buying an additional 48,671 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,615,219 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $42,863,000 after buying an additional 311,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,490,078 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $26,241,000 after buying an additional 78,881 shares in the last quarter. 69.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northwest Bancshares Company Profile

Northwest Bancshares, Inc is a holding company. It offers personal & business banking products including employee benefits, investment management services, insurance and trust. It engages in collecting deposits and making loans secured by various types of collateral, including real estate and other assets.

