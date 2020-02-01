Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Profound Medical Corp’s FY2019 Earnings (TSE:PRN)

Profound Medical Corp (TSE:PRN) – Stock analysts at Raymond James issued their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Profound Medical in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 27th. Raymond James analyst R. Sarugaser expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.25) for the year. Raymond James also issued estimates for Profound Medical’s Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.74) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.56) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.41) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.94 EPS.

Profound Medical (TSE:PRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.50) by C($0.07). The company had revenue of C$0.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.55 million.

Profound Medical stock opened at C$22.42 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$14.95 and its 200 day moving average price is C$7.41. Profound Medical has a 1 year low of C$6.30 and a 1 year high of C$22.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $292.25 million and a P/E ratio of -12.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.62, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.60.

About Profound Medical

Profound Medical Corp. operates as a medical device company focuses on magnetic resonance guided ablation procedures in Canada, Germany, and Finland. It is developing a treatment to ablate the prostate gland in prostate cancer patients, treatment of uterine fibroids, and palliative pain treatment of bone metastases.

Read More: How to build a Fibonacci channel