Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Summit Financial Group, Inc.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:SMMF)

Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Summit Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 27th. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther expects that the bank will earn $0.54 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Summit Financial Group’s FY2020 earnings at $2.35 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.45 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SMMF. ValuEngine upgraded Summit Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Summit Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub cut Summit Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th.

Shares of SMMF stock opened at $25.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $325.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 0.94. Summit Financial Group has a 52 week low of $23.01 and a 52 week high of $27.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.17 and a 200-day moving average of $25.95.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SMMF. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Summit Financial Group by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,473 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Summit Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Summit Financial Group by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,327 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Summit Financial Group by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 125,382 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,366,000 after acquiring an additional 4,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Summit Financial Group by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 624,133 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,759,000 after acquiring an additional 46,965 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Summit Financial Group news, Chairman Oscar M. Bean sold 1,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total transaction of $46,614.60. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 83,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,288,964.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert S. Tissue sold 1,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total value of $33,920.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 68,488 shares in the company, valued at $1,813,562.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,113 shares of company stock worth $220,118. Company insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

About Summit Financial Group

Summit Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Summit Community Bank, Inc that provides community banking and other financial services to individuals and businesses primarily in the Eastern Panhandle and South Central regions of West Virginia and the Shenandoah Valley, and Southwestern regions of Virginia.

Further Reading: Portfolio Manager