Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for SunCoke Energy Inc’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:SXC)

SunCoke Energy Inc (NYSE:SXC) – B. Riley issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of SunCoke Energy in a report released on Thursday, January 30th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes anticipates that the energy company will post earnings per share of $0.63 for the year. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The energy company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $397.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.20 million. SunCoke Energy had a positive return on equity of 3.64% and a negative net margin of 9.52%. SunCoke Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of SunCoke Energy from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SunCoke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th.

Shares of NYSE:SXC opened at $5.88 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.97 and its 200 day moving average is $6.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $510.12 million, a P/E ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 1.33. SunCoke Energy has a fifty-two week low of $4.55 and a fifty-two week high of $11.36.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. SunCoke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.69%.

In other SunCoke Energy news, Director James E. Sweetnam acquired 5,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.98 per share, with a total value of $26,394.00. 1.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in SunCoke Energy by 10.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,588,348 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $20,238,000 after purchasing an additional 344,976 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in SunCoke Energy by 37.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,181,590 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $117,053,000 after purchasing an additional 3,574,590 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in SunCoke Energy by 41.5% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 84,793 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 24,866 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in SunCoke Energy by 11.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 599,407 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,323,000 after purchasing an additional 59,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in SunCoke Energy by 7.8% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 272,565 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 19,792 shares during the last quarter. 86.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SunCoke Energy Company Profile

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

See Also: What are different types of coverage ratios?