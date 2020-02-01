Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Team, Inc.’s FY2019 Earnings (NYSE:TISI)

Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp reduced their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for Team in a report issued on Wednesday, January 29th. KeyCorp analyst S. Eastman now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings of ($0.37) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.34). KeyCorp also issued estimates for Team’s FY2020 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

Team (NYSE:TISI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The business services provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $290.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.30 million. Team had a negative net margin of 1.42% and a positive return on equity of 1.08%.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on TISI. TheStreet downgraded Team from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday. Sidoti started coverage on Team in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Team from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th.

Shares of Team stock opened at $13.60 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Team has a twelve month low of $13.26 and a twelve month high of $19.64. The stock has a market cap of $425.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.29 and a beta of 1.52.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TISI. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Team in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Team during the second quarter valued at approximately $749,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Team by 4.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 383,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,873,000 after purchasing an additional 14,601 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Team by 1.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,522,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,281,000 after purchasing an additional 59,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Team by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,079,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,184,000 after purchasing an additional 42,588 shares in the last quarter.

About Team

Team, Inc provides specialty industrial services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Inspection and Heat Treating Group (IHT), Mechanical Services Group (MS), and Quest Integrity Group (Quest Integrity). The IHT segment offers non-destructive evaluation and testing, radiographic testing, ultrasonic testing, magnetic particle inspection, liquid penetrant inspection, positive material identification, electromagnetic testing, alternating current field measurement, and eddy current testing services.

