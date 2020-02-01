Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc.’s FY2019 Earnings (NYSE:WWE)

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) – Northcoast Research issued their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for World Wrestling Entertainment in a report released on Monday, January 27th. Northcoast Research analyst J. Healy anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.76 per share for the year. Northcoast Research currently has a “Buy” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for World Wrestling Entertainment’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.93 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.39 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.76 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday. Citigroup upgraded shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $90.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.47.

Shares of NYSE:WWE opened at $48.88 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $62.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.28. World Wrestling Entertainment has a 12-month low of $45.10 and a 12-month high of $100.45. The firm has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 94.00 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. World Wrestling Entertainment had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The firm had revenue of $186.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 18,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

World Wrestling Entertainment Company Profile

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates in three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form media content across various platforms, including WWE Network, pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

