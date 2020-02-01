Research Analysts Offer Predictions for AT&T Inc.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:T)

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) – Investment analysts at William Blair reduced their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of AT&T in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 30th. William Blair analyst J. Breen now forecasts that the technology company will earn $0.87 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.88. William Blair also issued estimates for AT&T’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.91 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.04 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday. HSBC lowered AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Moffett Nathanson lowered AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on AT&T to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank started coverage on AT&T in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.25.

Shares of T stock opened at $37.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.80. AT&T has a 1 year low of $28.92 and a 1 year high of $39.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $274.81 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.62.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 7.67%. The company had revenue of $46.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in T. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of AT&T by 18.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,020,401 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,060,292,000 after purchasing an additional 4,292,231 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of AT&T by 63.9% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 5,692,964 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $215,422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220,433 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of AT&T by 82.8% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,762,792 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704,159 shares during the period. Poplar Forest Capital LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 233.3% during the third quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 1,459,076 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021,371 shares during the period. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S raised its position in shares of AT&T by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 4,601,176 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $179,813,000 after purchasing an additional 931,469 shares during the period. 53.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This is a positive change from AT&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.53%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is 58.26%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

