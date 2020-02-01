Research Analysts Offer Predictions for AutoCanada Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (TSE:ACQ)

AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ) – Analysts at Cormark reduced their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of AutoCanada in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 29th. Cormark analyst M. Macdougall now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.70 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.36. Cormark also issued estimates for AutoCanada’s FY2021 earnings at $1.66 EPS.

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$981.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$920.50 million.

ACQ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. CIBC boosted their price objective on AutoCanada from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on AutoCanada from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. AutoCanada presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$13.10.

TSE:ACQ opened at C$13.04 on Friday. AutoCanada has a 12-month low of C$7.33 and a 12-month high of C$14.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $357.52 million and a P/E ratio of -9.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 347.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$12.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$10.20.

About AutoCanada

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, vehicle protection products, and other after-market products.

Recommended Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve