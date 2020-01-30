Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Banner Co.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:BANR)

Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) – DA Davidson issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Banner in a report issued on Monday, January 27th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.95 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Banner’s FY2021 earnings at $4.35 EPS.

BANR has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine lowered Banner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. BidaskClub downgraded Banner from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Banner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Banner presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.50.

BANR opened at $51.80 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.61 and its 200-day moving average is $55.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 0.83. Banner has a twelve month low of $50.21 and a twelve month high of $64.20.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 9th were given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. Banner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.44%.

In related news, Director John R. Layman sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.91, for a total transaction of $27,955.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Brent A. Orrico sold 764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.54, for a total value of $42,432.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BANR. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Banner during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in Banner during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Banner by 19.5% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Banner by 6.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Banner during the third quarter worth approximately $298,000. 84.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Banner

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank and Islanders Bank that provides commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities primarily in the United States. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

