Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd’s FY2020 Earnings (TSE:CP)

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) – Analysts at Desjardins increased their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 29th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $18.31 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $18.23. Desjardins also issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway’s FY2021 earnings at $20.00 EPS.

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported C$4.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$4.64 by C$0.13. The company had revenue of C$2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.03 billion.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CP. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$288.00 to C$293.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$350.00 to C$370.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$340.00 to C$345.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$357.00 to C$380.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$380.00 to C$391.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$347.67.

Shares of CP stock opened at C$352.76 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $48.58 billion and a PE ratio of 21.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$339.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$315.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.63. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 52-week low of C$259.99 and a 52-week high of C$356.49.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is 19.00%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?