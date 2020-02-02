Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd’s Q1 2020 Earnings (TSE:CP)

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 29th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier anticipates that the company will post earnings of $3.55 per share for the quarter. Desjardins also issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway’s Q2 2020 earnings at $4.68 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $4.98 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $5.10 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$351.00 to C$353.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$356.00 to C$357.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$350.00 to C$370.00 in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$288.00 to C$293.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$340.00 to C$345.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$345.75.

Shares of TSE:CP opened at C$351.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$338.07 and its 200-day moving average price is C$315.02. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 12-month low of C$259.99 and a 12-month high of C$355.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.63.

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported C$4.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$4.64 by C$0.13. The firm had revenue of C$2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.03 billion.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.00%.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

