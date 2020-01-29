Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Chevron Co.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:CVX)

Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for Chevron in a research report issued on Thursday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler analyst R. Todd now forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $2.21 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.56. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Chevron’s Q2 2020 earnings at $2.20 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $2.03 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.87 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $8.31 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.90 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $7.33 EPS.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $36.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.69 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 8.70%. Chevron’s revenue was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 target price on the stock. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Chevron from $140.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $137.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $128.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.87.

Shares of CVX stock opened at $110.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $211.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.97. Chevron has a one year low of $109.98 and a one year high of $127.34.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Price Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 105.8% during the fourth quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the third quarter worth $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 7,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.68, for a total transaction of $933,504.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 67,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total transaction of $8,172,225.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 33,750 shares in the company, valued at $4,086,112.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 90,300 shares of company stock worth $10,904,079. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading: What is a stock split?

