Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Dominion Energy Inc’s FY2019 Earnings (NYSE:D)

Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp cut their FY2019 earnings estimates for shares of Dominion Energy in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 22nd. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings of $4.22 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $4.33. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Dominion Energy’s Q4 2019 earnings at $1.16 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.38 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.58 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.08 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on D. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Dominion Energy from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Argus lifted their price target on Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dominion Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.90.

Dominion Energy stock opened at $83.32 on Monday. Dominion Energy has a 52 week low of $68.28 and a 52 week high of $84.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $82.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.09. The stock has a market cap of $69.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The business had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kanawha Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 172,106 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,307,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy in the second quarter worth $460,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 102.5% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 81,733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,319,000 after purchasing an additional 41,369 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 5.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 287,741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,248,000 after purchasing an additional 13,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 21.6% during the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 555,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,982,000 after buying an additional 98,871 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.39% of the company’s stock.

In other Dominion Energy news, CEO Diane Leopold sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.48, for a total value of $948,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,995,318.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This is an increase from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.62%.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

Featured Story: Percentage Gainers