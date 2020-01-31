Research Analysts Offer Predictions for First Financial Northwest, Inc.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:FFNW)

First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for First Financial Northwest in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 27th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Deer anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for First Financial Northwest’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $11.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.80 million. First Financial Northwest had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 6.75%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Financial Northwest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

First Financial Northwest stock opened at $14.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $158.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. First Financial Northwest has a 1 year low of $13.20 and a 1 year high of $17.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.48.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FFNW. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Financial Northwest by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 907,160 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,836,000 after purchasing an additional 39,495 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of First Financial Northwest by 2,387.8% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 19,902 shares of the bank’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 19,102 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of First Financial Northwest in the 4th quarter worth approximately $131,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of First Financial Northwest by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 100,960 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 2,992 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of First Financial Northwest by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,234 shares of the bank’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares during the period. 44.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other First Financial Northwest news, CEO Joseph W. Kiley III sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total value of $45,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,180.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 6.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

First Financial Northwest Company Profile

First Financial Northwest, Inc operates as the holding company for First Financial Northwest Bank that provides commercial banking services in Washington. The company offers a range of deposit products, including noninterest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, money market deposit accounts, statement savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

